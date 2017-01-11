WATCH: Simon’s Town house ‘well alight’ as peninsula wildfire closes in – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
WATCH: Simon's Town house 'well alight' as peninsula wildfire closes in
Times LIVE
A house in Simon's Town was “well alight” at 5pm on Wednesday after hundreds of southern peninsula residents were told to flee a wildfire. City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the house was in Paradise Road‚ …
Cape fires: Firefighters battling 11 blazes across Peninsula
LIVE: Fire crisis worsens in Cape Town
Flats evacuated as Cape Town firefighters battle blazes
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG