WATCH: Simon’s Town house ‘well alight’ as peninsula wildfire closes in – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa


WATCH: Simon's Town house 'well alight' as peninsula wildfire closes in
A house in Simon's Town was “well alight” at 5pm on Wednesday after hundreds of southern peninsula residents were told to flee a wildfire. City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the house was in Paradise Road‚ …
Cape fires: Firefighters battling 11 blazes across PeninsulaEyewitness News
LIVE: Fire crisis worsens in Cape TownNews24
Flats evacuated as Cape Town firefighters battle blazesIndependent Online
Herald live –AllAfrica.com –Memeburn
all 14 news articles »

