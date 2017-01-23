Residents groan as petrol price skyrockets in Kano – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Residents groan as petrol price skyrockets in Kano
NAIJ.COM
As the reality of the Nigerian situation continues to dawn on its citizens, marketers in Kano state have increased the price of premium motor spirit, also called petrol, from N145 to between N153 and N155 per litre. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN …
Fuel now cost N155 per litre in Kano State
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG