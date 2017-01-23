Residents groan as petrol price skyrockets in Kano – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Residents groan as petrol price skyrockets in Kano

Residents groan as petrol price skyrockets in Kano
As the reality of the Nigerian situation continues to dawn on its citizens, marketers in Kano state have increased the price of premium motor spirit, also called petrol, from N145 to between N153 and N155 per litre. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN
