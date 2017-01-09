Residents in Shock as New Born Baby Found Dead in Abandoned In A Sewage (Graphic Photo)
Wicked world! A new born baby girl was found dead in a box after was she was allegedly dumped in the sewage and abandoned by her mother. Residents of the area were pictured evacuating the dead body of the child. See more photo below;
The post Residents in Shock as New Born Baby Found Dead in Abandoned In A Sewage (Graphic Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG