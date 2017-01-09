Pages Navigation Menu

Residents in Shock as New Born Baby Found Dead in Abandoned In A Sewage (Graphic Photo)

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Wicked world! A new born baby girl was found dead in a box after was she was allegedly dumped in the sewage and abandoned by her mother. Residents of the area were pictured evacuating the dead body of the child. See more photo below;residents-in-shock-as-new-born-baby-found-dead-in-abandoned-in-a-sewage-photo-1 residents-in-shock-as-new-born-baby-found-dead-in-abandoned-in-a-sewage-photo-2

