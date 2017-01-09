Residents in Total Shock as 85-year-old Woman Hangs Herself on a Tree

The local residents of Jar-Kuka village in Gezawa Local Government area of Kano State, thrown into a state of confusion after an 85-year-old woman identified as Malama Salamatu Hassan, allegedly hanged herself on a tree.

The shocking incident happened on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to a Punch’s correspondent, an eyewitness told revealed that the lifeless body of the woman who is a mother of six, was found dangling on a tree a few meters away from the village in the early hours of Sunday.

Muhammad Ibrahim, the deceased’s grandson, told newsmen in Kano on Sunday that the late Salamu was earlier missing for two days before her life-less body was found on the tree.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, who confirmed the incident, said the woman was believed to be suffering from mental disorder, adding that the Divisional Police Officer of the LGA led his team to the scene and took the body to Sir Muhammadu Sanusi General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Malama had since been buried according to Muslim rites.