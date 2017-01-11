Residents laud Okowa over resumption of work on Okpanam road – Vanguard
|
Residents laud Okowa over resumption of work on Okpanam road
Vanguard
Residents of Okpanam community in the Delta have lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, for ensuring that work resumes on the Okpanam Road construction project. Some members of the community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it came as …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG