Residents laud Okowa over resumption of work on Okpanam road – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Residents laud Okowa over resumption of work on Okpanam road
Vanguard
Residents of Okpanam community in the Delta have lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, for ensuring that work resumes on the Okpanam Road construction project. Some members of the community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it came as …

