Respectonomy Set to Redefine Content Sharing

Respectonomy defines itself as a decentralized, self-moderated social network system that gives the user the freedom to share their thoughts without the fear of censorship while rewarding them for it. Respectonomy is different from other social networks platforms as it doesn’t just provide the illusion of censorship but actually rules out any sort of moderation … Continue reading Respectonomy Set to Redefine Content Sharing

The post Respectonomy Set to Redefine Content Sharing appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

