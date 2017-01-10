Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Respectonomy Set to Redefine Content Sharing 

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Respectonomy defines itself as a decentralized, self-moderated social network system that gives the user the freedom to share their thoughts without the fear of censorship while rewarding them for it. Respectonomy is different from other social networks platforms as it doesn’t just provide the illusion of censorship but actually rules out any sort of moderation … Continue reading Respectonomy Set to Redefine Content Sharing 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Respectonomy Set to Redefine Content Sharing  appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.