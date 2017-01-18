Pages Navigation Menu

Respite as Osun gets N80m feeding grant this week

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

feeding-programme

Respite has come the way of the government of Osun, as the Federal Government releases N80m to the coffer of the state this week, as part of the grants for Federal Government’s school feeding programme. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande had disclosed in a statement made […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

