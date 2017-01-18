Respite as Osun gets N80m feeding grant this week
Respite has come the way of the government of Osun, as the Federal Government releases N80m to the coffer of the state this week, as part of the grants for Federal Government’s school feeding programme. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande had disclosed in a statement made […]
Respite as Osun gets N80m feeding grant this week
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG