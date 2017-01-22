Restructuring, recipe for peaceful co-existence, group tells Buhari

Advance Action Alliance, a civil society group is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, restructure the country in order to address inherent challenges stunting her advancement.

Leader of the group and former Lagos State governorship aspirant, Chief Owolabi Salis, who gave the advice at the weekend, said peace and unity in the country would continually remain elusive without proper restructuring.

He stressed the need for diversity-based democracy in the country, adding that the country has been grappling with a myriad of problems since independence because the political structure was defective and lopsided, as successive administrations failed to remedy the situation.

Salis listed some of the problems buffeting the country as ethnic, religious and other race-based crisis including Boko Haram, agitation by IPOB and Niger Delta youths. Others are marginalisation and political domination, party imposition and impunity, and leaders putting their selfish interest above that of the nation.

He also listed fraud, rigging, ritual killing, violence armed robbery, deception, politically motivated killings, hate campaigns, human rights abuses, political tension, false election promises, disregard for equity and loss of confidence in the country’s political system as some of the challenges faced by the country.

In view of these, Salis said there is need to restructure the country in order to strengthen the bond of unity, stressing that if the problems are not urgently addressed, they could lead to war.The group announced its plan for a nationwide campaign, through workshop to foster national unity and make the country a greater place for all.

