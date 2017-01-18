Results from Match Day 2 in 2016/2017 NPFL
The following are the results of Match Day 2 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Wednesday across different venues:
Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars
FC IfeanyiUbah 4-0 MFM FC
Niger Tornadoes 1-1 ABS FC
Akwa United 1-1 Rivers United
Nasarawa United 1-1 Rangers International
Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina United
Gombe United 2-1 Remo Stars
Plateau United 3-1 Enyimba International
Sunshine Stars 1-0 3SC FC
(NAN)
The post Results from Match Day 2 in 2016/2017 NPFL appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG