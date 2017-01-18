Pages Navigation Menu

Results from Match Day 2 in 2016/2017 NPFL

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The following are the results of Match Day 2 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Wednesday across different venues:

Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

FC IfeanyiUbah 4-0 MFM FC

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 ABS FC

Akwa United 1-1 Rivers United

Nasarawa United 1-1 Rangers International

Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina United

Gombe United 2-1 Remo Stars

Plateau United 3-1 Enyimba International

Sunshine Stars 1-0 3SC FC

(NAN)

