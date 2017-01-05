Pages Navigation Menu

Retired Naval Officer was Buried in a Ship-like Casket in Cross River State (Photos)

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

retired-naval-officer-was-buried-in-a-ship-like-casket-in-cross-river-state-photosA retired Naval officer, LT CDR EE Ujong, was laid to eternal rest in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government area of Cross River State in a customized ship-like white casket like a royal personality.

It was learnt that the ship-like casket was built by an indigene of the village.

