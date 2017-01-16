Pages Navigation Menu

Retraction

APOLOGY

On January 12, 2017 edition of Vanguard Online , we published a story on Bishop David O. Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel purportedly invoking God’s curses on those fuelling Southern Kaduna killings.

We have since discovered that Bishop David O. Oyedepo did make the comment in a video made in 2015 which has nothing to do with the current happening in Kaduna State.
We hereby retract the story and sincerely apologise to Bishop David O. Oyedepo, ministers and congregants of the Living Faith Church Worldwide .
We hold Bishop David O. Oyedepo and his church in high esteem and once again, accept our apologies

