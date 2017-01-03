Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No Republican cakewalk for Trump and 115th Congress – CBC.ca

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CBC.ca

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
No Republican cakewalk for Trump and 115th Congress
CBC.ca
Well, that was fast. Barely into the first day of the 115th session of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, Republicans learned why holding all the power won't necessarily mean an easy path to fulfilling a conservative wish list. Republicans believe their
Trump, with 2 tweets, helps push GOP reversal on ethicsDaily Mail
Media to Trump and the GOP: Put up or shut upFox News
Desperate Democrats scramble for an Obamacare strategyPolitico
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette –The Boston Globe –CNN –Voice of America
all 1,529 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.