Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reuben Abati: Nobody comes to Abuja to read

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Reuben Abati I thoroughly enjoyed reading Pius Adesanmi’s “A Nigerian, Library and Lawmakers” (Sahara Reporters, December 24). I will like to add a footnote to what he has raised: hopefully, the likely beginning of a useful conversation around the subject of reading, literacy, politician-constituency relationship, and the normative/practical value of knowledge and research in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Reuben Abati: Nobody comes to Abuja to read appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.