Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rev Wabukala to take up mantle as new EACC boss – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rev Wabukala to take up mantle as new EACC boss
Daily Nation
Retired Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Eliud Wabukala speaks before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee during vetting for the position of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman at County Hall on January 5, 2017. He said he will tackle …
Full in-tray for Eliud Wabukala at Ethics and Anti-Corruption CommissionThe Standard (press release)
Kenyatta Kenyan leader appoints new anti-graft chiefPulse Nigeria
Kenyan leader appoints new anti-graft chiefNews Ghana

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.