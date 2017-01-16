Pages Navigation Menu

Revealed: Four players Manchester United are targeting this summer

Jan 16, 2017

Jose Mourinho has revealed Manchester United are unlikely to add to their squad in the January transfer window, but rather sell some under performing players to raise funds to land their key names this summer. According to the Mirror, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo and Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko are …

