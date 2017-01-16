Revealed: Four players Manchester United are targeting this summer

Jose Mourinho has revealed Manchester United are unlikely to add to their squad in the January transfer window, but rather sell some under performing players to raise funds to land their key names this summer. According to the Mirror, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo and Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko are …

The post Revealed: Four players Manchester United are targeting this summer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

