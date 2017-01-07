Revenue collection: Edo to introduce POS, set to employ 10,000

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has set up a modality for the employment of 10,000 persons in the first phase of his 200,000 job promise, in fulfillment of his electioneering campaigns. Besides, government said it would establish an electronic platform that will collect revenue by the means of Point of Service (POS) or revenue scratch cards for those who do not have ATM cards.

