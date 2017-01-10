Revenue dropped to N898 billion in 2016, says Customs 1 hour ago Nigeria – Guardian
Guardian
Nigeria
Guardian
The revenue generated by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from imports, excise duties and Value Added Tax (VAT) dropped in 2016 as against the previous year. The Assistant Comptroller, Joseph Atta, who disclosed this yesterday said the figure …
Nigeria Customs revenue drops by 0.5%
