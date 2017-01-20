Reverse Decision on Staff Verification or Face Impeachment, PDP Youths Tell Gov Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Frontier (PDP NYF) has faulted the report of the screening exercise for Kogi workers, warning Governor Yahaya Bello to reverse it or face impeachment from the state Assembly.

A statement signed by Comrade Usman Okai Austin, the Coordinator of the group stated that PDP will take advantage of its majority at the Assembly to commence impeachment processes on the governor without further delay.

The PDP NYF expressed concerns about the exercise noting that the idea of the screening had been reduced to “satanic downsizing”.

The group described the act of the government as inhuman, barbaric, insincere, preconceived, premeditated‎ and a blatant attempt to create hardship among the Kogi workers.

The PDP youths assured the state workers to continue to resist the pharaohic regime through protest as plans are at an advanced stage to invoke the constitutional provision required to exhume the current administration from the seat of governance.

