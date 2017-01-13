Reward Nsirim’s “Fresh Air and Other Stories”: Exploring the Ups and Downs of Being Nigerian #LiterallyWhatsHot
A couple of years ago, I had to check in at the airport for a trip to school. The lady at one of the checkpoints was a no-nonsense person. Her brows were arched high in honor of Cruella de Vil. “Where are your documents?” I pulled out my passport, acceptance letter, and letter from the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG