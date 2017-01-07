Rice, Wheat Cost N1trn In Foreign Exchange –Emefiele

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has disclosed that Nigeria’s food import bill was very high in the last seven years, with rice and wheat items taking a larger part of the four items that cost the country about N1 trillion in foreign exchange in the same period.

This was as he raised hope that the apex bank would be able to create about one million direct and indirect agriculture processing jobs through its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) by 2021, reports said.

Represented by the director, development finance department of the CBN, Mudashiru Olaitan at the formal flag-off of the rice dry season farming in Jibia, Katsina State yesterday, Emefiele said food importation largely contributed to Nigeria’s current high inflation, “depleted our foreign reserves, displaced local production and created unemployment.

Emefiele restated that import dependency, specifically on commodities of comparative advantage such as rice and wheat was no longer acceptable since it is not sustainable to the country, noting that Nigeria had been consuming more rice than it had been producing.

He disclosed that the apex bank has set a target for itself – to increase the ratio of agricultural lending from 3.72 per cent of total bank lending in 2014 to 7.0 per cent, raise capacity usage from the current 50 per cent to 80 per cent, and empower at least 600,000 farmers in the rice, palm oil, wheat, cotton and fish value chains.

As part of efforts to curtail importation of certain items that can be produced locally, the CBN had excluded rice and other agro products from its forex eligibility list and established the ABP initiative to drive massive rice production in the country.

