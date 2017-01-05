Richard Mofe-Damijo and Mimi Fawaz to host Glo CAF Awards tonight – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Richard Mofe-Damijo and Mimi Fawaz to host Glo CAF Awards tonight
Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, will be one of the hosts for the Glo Confederation of African Football Awards holding tonight in Abuja. The Nollywood actor will be hosting the awards alongside sports journalist and presenter of Sports 360 on Vox …
