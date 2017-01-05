RIFAN to engage 500 youths in Bayelsa on mechanised rice farming

The Bayelsa Chapter of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), says it will employ 500 youths to boost commercial rice farming in the state. Ezeikel Ogbianko, state RIFAN`s Chairman, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ayamasa community, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa. He said…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

RIFAN to engage 500 youths in Bayelsa on mechanised rice farming appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

