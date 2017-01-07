RIFAN to produce 180000 tonnes of rice from Bayelsa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
RIFAN to produce 180000 tonnes of rice from Bayelsa
Vanguard
The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Bayelsa chapter on Saturday, said it would produce no fewer than 180, 000 tonnes of rice from Ayamasa and Ofoni communities in the state annually. The Chairman of RIFAN, Mr Ezekiel Ogbianko, stated this …
Bayelsa rice farmers target high production
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG