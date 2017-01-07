Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business


RIFAN to produce 180000 tonnes of rice from Bayelsa
Vanguard
The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Bayelsa chapter on Saturday, said it would produce no fewer than 180, 000 tonnes of rice from Ayamasa and Ofoni communities in the state annually. The Chairman of RIFAN, Mr Ezekiel Ogbianko, stated this …
