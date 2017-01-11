Rights group faults Kogi government on 2017 budget

The 2017 appropriation bill of Kogi state on Wednesday came under heavy criticism as a Non Governmental Organisation, the Centre for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution, CHRCR described the document as lacking in “purposeful direction”. The NGO noted that the bill as presented before the state house of assembly was incapable of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people and will therefore be unable to meet the much needed development in the state. Governor Yahaya Bello, had on December 22, 2016 presented a N174 billion budget before the assembly members for consideration and approval.

