Rihanna Spotted At Women’s March In New York

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Thousands of women in cities in the U.S started protest marches following the inauguration of America’s 45th President, Donald Trump. Pop star, Rihanna was spotted outside the Trump tower in New York as she joined the crowd wearing a pink hoodie with the words,  “this p***** grabs back” inscribed on the back. So proud to …

