Rivers: 11 Dead As Army Attacks Biafran-Trump Protesters

MyNaijaInfo.com

ARMY Kills 11 Pro Biafran Protesters in Rivers. Security Operatives in Rivers State have Opened Fire on protesting Members of pro-biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, during their Solidarity March to celebrate the inauguration of American President-elect Donald Trump Today Killing at least 11 with scores injured. Graphic Photos and Videos below:: According to reports, the media and publicity ‎secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, alleged that no fewer than 11 members of the pro-Biafra group have been shot dead by security operatives. “They have attacked our people; 11 have been confirmed dead, many others have bullet wounds”, – he said. He alleged that the attack was carried out by the police, the army and the Department of State Services. as reported earlier, pro-Biafra supporters took to the street in the Port Harcourt to march in solidarity to Trump. Biafra supporters have always expressed their support for Trump hoping he will help them achieve the actualization for Biafra. A twitter user Anioke Collins, said: #Biafrans celebrating the @realdonaldtrump inauguration @ #Igwuocha are being shot by the Nigerian police by rumuodara @NkirukaNistoran — Anioke collins. C (@Canicols) January 20, 2017 Watch Citizen Report Videos below:

