Rivers Angels: 5 things to know about new Nigerian women’s league champions

Five things you should know about the new champions of the NWFL, Rivers Angels.

Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt are the new champions of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) after beating Nasarawa Amazons at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja on Saturday, January 21.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the game went straight into penalty shoot-out and Angels skipper and goalkeeper Charity John became the hero of the day saving Nasarawa Amazon’s third kick taken by Ejalonibe Adejoke.

Uju Joseph calmly slotted in the last penalty for Rivers Angels to win them their third consecutive league title.

These are five other things you should know about the NWFL champions.

1. The club was established as Larry Angels F.C. in 1986. In 1991, the government of Rivers State took control of the club through the first lady of the state, Mrs Abbe.

2. Nigerian Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa was the captain of the team between 1988 and 1990.

3. Aside from the 2016 NWFL title, the Rivers Angels are also the current champion of the Women’s Federation Cup which they won in November 2016.

4. They have six Women’s Federation Cup trophies (2016 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, and 2010)

5. With their 2017 NWFL title win, they have five in total.

