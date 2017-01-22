Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers Angels Crowned NWFL Champions – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Rivers Angels Crowned NWFL Champions
Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt on Saturday emerged champions of the 2015/2016 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) for the third consecutive season after beating Nasarawa Amazons 5-3 on penalties. The match played inside the FIFA Goal Project …
