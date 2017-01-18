Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers: APC lawmakers stage walk-out, as Anabraba emerges minority leader

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

THERE was drama on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly, yesterday, as the member representing AkukuToru Constituency II, Benibo Frederick Anabraba, was voted as Minority Leader. The member representing PHALGA I and only female lawmaker, Victoria Nyeche (APC), had nominated the member representing Eleme Constituency, Josiah Olu for the position. However, trouble […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rivers: APC lawmakers stage walk-out, as Anabraba emerges minority leader appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.