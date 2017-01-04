Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers: Army kills three cultists during gun-battle in ONELGA

At least, three of the suspected cultists terrorizing some parts of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have been killed. A team of the joint Task Force engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out which lasted for hours last night, killing three while some escaped with bullet wounds. The operation was in response to the […]

