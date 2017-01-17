Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers Assembly: APC members stage walkout over imposition of minority leader

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Member representing Akuku-Toru Constituency Two in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Fredrick Anabraba has emerged as the Minority Leader. DAILY POST reports that Anabraba emerged against the wish of the APC caucus in the Rivers State House of Assembly. The APC Caucus led by Victoria Nyeche had nominated the member representing Eleme State […]

