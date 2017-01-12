Rivers: Blake Griffin Feels Great And On Track For Return

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday night that Blake Griffin is on track for his return to the court.

The forward underwent arthroscopic procedure on his right knee to remove loose bodies on December 20.

“He feels great,” Rivers said prior to the Clippers’ game against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. “He told me that he’s felt as good as he’s felt in a long time. I think that the four to five weeks … it’s still that”

Griffin missed his 13th consecutive match on Wednesday night, and even though Rivers won’t mention a return date, it is believed the last week in January is the possible return date, which will coincide with his four to six weeks on the sidelines.

“I don’t know if he’s ahead of schedule, on schedule, but all things are go for him — and that’s very positive for us,” Rivers said.

