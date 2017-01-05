Rivers CAN mourns victims of religious violence

THE RIVERS state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN has expressed deep concern and regrets over the death of Nigerians, occasioned by Boko Haram religious sect insurgency and Fulani Cattle herdsmen in various parts of the country. Expressing regrets to what he described as ‘fake religious bigotry and extremity’, the Rivers CAN chairman, […]

The post Rivers CAN mourns victims of religious violence appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

