Rivers government carpets police over dismissal of officers attached to Wike

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

wike-ganju

Rivers State Government has expressed sadness at the decision of the Nigeria Police to dismiss six police officers attached to governor Nyesom Wike. Dr Austin Tam-George, Commissioner for Information and Communication, in a statement, said the police officers were subjected to a secret and unfair trial, on totally fictitious charges of professional misconduct, during the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

