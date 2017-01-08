Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers Govt decries dismissal of 6 policemen attached to Gov Wike

The Rivers Government on Saturday decried the dismissal of six policemen attached to Gov. Nyesom Wike by the Nigeria Police, describing it as “with infinite sadness”. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Austin Tam-George, made the assertion in a statement in Port Harcourt. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Force…

