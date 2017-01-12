Rivers Govt Sues Police Over Probe Into Rerun Election

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has announced that the state government has approached the court to challenge the setting up of the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on the December 10, 2016 rerun election in the state.

This is as he told the panel, headed by a deputy commissioner of Police (DCP), Damian Okoro, that they were established by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, with a predetermined goal, with the aim of assisting the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Wike, who spoke yesterday when Police Panel paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, declared that the suit challenging the setting up of the panel has its chairman, Okoro as one of the defendants; hence the people of the state will not participate in the activities of the panel.

Emphasising that the panel is bias with an agenda targeted at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its members, while shielding policemen used by the APC to commit electoral fraud, the governor regretted that the Nigerian Police Force is being used to protect the interest of a particular politician in the state.

He said, “I must tell you with all honesty that my people and I will not participate in the sitting of this panel. We have challenged the setting up of this panel in court. Let there be a judicial pronouncement on this matter. It will enrich our jurisprudence. This panel has not shown us that it will not be bias.

“All these activities are orchestrated so that APC will use the materials therefrom at the Tribunal. Even you as the chairman of the panel cannot say from your conscience that you are not bias.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

