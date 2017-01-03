Rivers Govt To Support Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament – Leadership Newspapers
Rivers Govt To Support Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament
Leadership Newspapers
The Rivers State government will support the Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament as it will positively impact the economy of the state. Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike gave the assurance yesterday when leadership of the Port Harcourt Polo Club …
