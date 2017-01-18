Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers: Navy deploy troops to fight oil thieves

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

navy army

The Nigerian Navy has begun deployment of troops in Rivers State for its special operation tagged ‘Operation Rivers Sweep’. Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole, spoke on Wednesday after commissioning accommodation quarters for troops at the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder in Port Harcourt. Oluwole said the development was to fight against […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rivers: Navy deploy troops to fight oil thieves

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.