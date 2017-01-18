Rivers: Navy deploy troops to fight oil thieves
The Nigerian Navy has begun deployment of troops in Rivers State for its special operation tagged ‘Operation Rivers Sweep’. Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole, spoke on Wednesday after commissioning accommodation quarters for troops at the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder in Port Harcourt. Oluwole said the development was to fight against […]
Rivers: Navy deploy troops to fight oil thieves
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG