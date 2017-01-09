Rivers PDP condemns dismissal of Wike’s Police attachees
RIVERS State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has described the dismissal of six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike as the height of injustice. The Chairman of PDP Brother Felix Obuah in a press statement, said the humiliation of the six police officers, which was beamed on national television, clearly proved that the […]
The post Rivers PDP condemns dismissal of Wike’s Police attachees appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG