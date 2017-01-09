Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers PDP condemns dismissal of Wike’s Police attachees

RIVERS State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has described the dismissal of six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike as the height of injustice. The Chairman of PDP Brother Felix Obuah in a press statement, said the humiliation of the six police officers, which was beamed on national television, clearly proved that the […]

The post Rivers PDP condemns dismissal of Wike's Police attachees appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

