Rivers PDP to IGP: Make details of DSP Alkali’s murder investigation public

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has challenged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to make public details of Police investigations of the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of late Deputy Superintendent of Police,DSP Mohammed Alkali and his orderly in Uju community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area during the December 10 re-run elections in the state.

Publicity secretary of the party in Rivers State, Mr Sam Nwonosike, claimed the dismissal of the six police officers recently by the IGP was a ploy to divert attention from the findings of the Police on the murder of the late DSP and his orderly.

He said the reasons given by the Police for the dismissal of the six police officers were contradictory, stressing that there was no way Governor Nyesom Wike, as a lawyer, would violate electoral guidelines while the election was on.

He said he was shocked by the alleged silence of the Police over alleged electoral violence committed by its men during the re-run elections, claiming he was among those allegedly manhandled by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad on the orders of a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress who wanted results sheets snatched at all cost at the collation centre in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The post Rivers PDP to IGP: Make details of DSP Alkali’s murder investigation public appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

