Rivers polls: 6 Police officers attached to Gov. Wike dismissed

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected policemen for professional misconduct during the parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers on Dec. 10. The Police who have been dismissed, it was gathered were attached to Governor Nyesom Wike.

