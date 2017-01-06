Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers polls: 6 Police officers attached to Gov. Wike dismissed

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected policemen for professional misconduct during the parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers on Dec. 10. The Police who have been dismissed, it was gathered were attached to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.