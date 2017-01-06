Rivers polls: 6 Police officers attached to Gov. Wike dismissed
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected policemen for professional misconduct during the parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers on Dec. 10. The Police who have been dismissed, it was gathered were attached to Governor Nyesom Wike.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG