Rivers re-run: PDP, Abe move battle to Election Tribunal

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, have shifted their battle over the credibility of the last re-run election won by Senator Magnus Abe in Rivers South East senatorial district, to the election tribunal.

In separate statements, Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr Felix Obuah and Senator Abe said they were both ready to approach the tribunal with their avalanche of evidence to support their different claims on the elections.

Obuah, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Jerry Needam, alleged that military men connived with other security agencies to sway their votes to Senator Abe, expressing the hope that the tribunal would nullify Abe’s victory.

“The declaration of Abe as winner in the purported election was a grave error as available records show that the military, SARS personnel and other security agencies massively rigged the election in the whole of Rivers South East senatorial district on December 10, 2016 in favour of Abe. PDP will never rest until this injustice against the people is addressed and the opportunity to have a candidate of their choice given to them as of right,” he said.

Meantime, the media committee of Senator Abe in a statement by Mr Parry Benson, said the PDP knew the APC won the election clearly in the senatorial district, advising that the state government and the PDP should not waste public funds on an allegation they cannot substantiate.

The statement further enjoined people of the senatorial district not to be provoked by statements of the PDP against Senator Abe, adding that the APC and Senator Abe were prepared to meet the PDP at the tribunal.

