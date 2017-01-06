Rivers re-run polls: Police arrest 6 for professional misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected policemen for professional misconduct during the parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers on Dec. 10. The suspects are: Ex-Insp. Eyong Victor, Ex-Sgt. Peter Ekpo, Ex-Sgt. Ogun I. Goodluck, Ex-Sgt. Orji Nwoke, Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and Ex-Sgt. Tanko Akor. The Force spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Don Awunah,…

