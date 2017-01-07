Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers re-run polls: Police dismiss 6 officers attached to Wike over misconduct

Six police officers have been dismissed from service for alleged professional misconduct during the December 10, 2016 parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers state. The dismissed officers are AP/No.177893  EX. Inspr. Eyong Victor, F/No. 400872  EX. Sgt Peter Ekpo, F/No.374585    EX. SgtOguniGoodluck, F/No. 385870   EX. Sgt. Orji Nwoke, F/No. 234216   EX. Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and F/No. […]

