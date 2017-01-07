Rivers re-run polls: Police dismiss 6 officers attached to Wike over misconduct
Six police officers have been dismissed from service for alleged professional misconduct during the December 10, 2016 parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers state. The dismissed officers are AP/No.177893 EX. Inspr. Eyong Victor, F/No. 400872 EX. Sgt Peter Ekpo, F/No.374585 EX. SgtOguniGoodluck, F/No. 385870 EX. Sgt. Orji Nwoke, F/No. 234216 EX. Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and F/No. […]
