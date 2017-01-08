Rivers rerun: Fayose condemns sack of six police aides attached to Wike
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has described the sack of six police officers attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as “the height of political victimization by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.” He said they were among the patriotic Nigerians who foiled the attempt by the party to rig the Rivers […]
