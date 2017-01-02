Rivers rerun: Army recovers DSP Alkali’s gun, uniform

The Nigerian Army has recovered the uniforms of Mohammed Alkali, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Mobile Police Unit 48 and his orderly, Sgt. Urukwu Nwachukwu in Rivers state. General Officer Commanding (GOC) the newly-created 6 Division in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkarim, who displayed the uniforms, alongside an AK-47 rifle on Sunday, said […]

This post Rivers rerun: Army recovers DSP Alkali’s gun, uniform appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

