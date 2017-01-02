Rivers rerun: Army recovers DSP Alkali’s gun, uniform
The Nigerian Army has recovered the uniforms of Mohammed Alkali, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Mobile Police Unit 48 and his orderly, Sgt. Urukwu Nwachukwu in Rivers state. General Officer Commanding (GOC) the newly-created 6 Division in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkarim, who displayed the uniforms, alongside an AK-47 rifle on Sunday, said […]
This post Rivers rerun: Army recovers DSP Alkali’s gun, uniform appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG