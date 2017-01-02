Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers rerun: Army recovers weapons and uniforms of killed policemen – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rivers rerun: Army recovers weapons and uniforms of killed policemen
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of weapons and uniforms of DSP Mohammed Alkali and his police orderly who were killed in Rivers state during the last rerun election. READ ALSO: Gang member who beheaded police officer show his grave …
IN RIVERS: Army raid 4 cultists' camps, recover DSP Alkali, orderly's guns, uniformsVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.