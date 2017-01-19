Rivers rerun: Group drags Wike to court over Commission of Inquiry
The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights has dragged the Rivers State Government before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt for constituting a commission of inquiry into the incidents that took place during the December 10 rerun legislative elections in the state. Governor Wike had on the 22nd of December 2016 […]
