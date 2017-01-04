Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers rerun: I’m ready to meet you before any tribunal – Senator Abe dares PDP

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Magnus Abe

The Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe has dared the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State over the party’s threat to challenge his victory at the tribunal. Senator Abe while reacting to a statement credited to the PDP said there was nothing new about going to the tribunal, stressing that election […]

