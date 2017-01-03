Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers rerun: Magnus Abe will soon be removed – PDP

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Magnus Abe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has said that Magnus Abe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be sacked by an election tribunal. Abe was declared winner of the National Assembly Rerun election for the Rivers South-East Senatorial District in December 2016. Rivers State chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, in a statement […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rivers rerun: Magnus Abe will soon be removed – PDP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.